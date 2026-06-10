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Demolishing homes after climate disasters can be devastating. Here’s how we reused precious materials

By Berto Pandolfo, Associate Professor, Product Design, University of Technology Sydney
Angelique Milojevic, Design Researcher, University of Technology Sydney
Dan Etheridge, Director, The Living Lab Northern Rivers, Office of Pro Vice Chancellor (Research and Education Impact), Southern Cross University
Following the devastating Northern Rivers floods in New South Wales in 2022, roughly 14,000 truckloads of water-damaged materials were sent to landfill.

The flood exposed many things, including our unimaginative approach to managing waste. As immediate recovery moved into reconstruction,…The Conversation


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