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Human Rights Observatory

RISING’s international dance highlights reveal the beauty and brutality of being human

By Angela Conquet, School of Culture and Communication, The University of Melbourne
From Belfast’s streets to the end of the world, Oona Doherty and Florentina Holzinger delivered some of the most arresting dance works in this year’s program.The Conversation


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