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Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Hold Defecting Armed Group Commanders to Account

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A fighter loyal to the army patrols a market area in Khartoum on March 24, 2025. © 2025 Photo by AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) should ensure that Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commanders who have defected to the Sudanese army, including two since April 2026, are held to account for their role in serious crimes, Human Rights Watch said today. This includes cooperating with ongoing independent regional and international investigations into serious international crimes in Darfur and other parts of Sudan.“Those responsible for serious international…


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