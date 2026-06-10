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Is milk good or bad for kids? And how much dairy do they actually need?

By Nick Fuller, Clinical Trials Director, Department of Endocrinology, RPA Hospital, University of Sydney
If you follow child nutrition content on social media, you’re bound to be confused when it comes to giving your kids milk. Here’s what the evidence actually says.The Conversation


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