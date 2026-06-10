Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Silicon Valley misreads The Lord of the Rings

By Hannah Frances Roux, Sessional Academic, University of Sydney
For Tolkien, any place can become “Mordor”, when the desire to benefit others turns into the will to dominate them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ DR Congo: Rwanda, M23 Forcibly Recruit, Detain Thousands
~ EU: Harmful Migration, Asylum Pact in Full Effect
~ Jordan: New Application to Challenge Abusive Conviction
~ View from The Hill: Tony Abbott to tour the country, trying to energise Liberals
~ World’s first AI-designed vaccine explained
~ Can AI help coastal cities prepare for rising seas and extreme events?
~ How positive tipping points may be the key to protecting tropical rainforests
~ Pizza lovers and savoury snackers: what secondary school pupils choose to eat
~ Wes Streeting’s health bill brings back ‘democratic control’ of the NHS in England – but what does it mean?
~ Megacolon: when constipation becomes something more serious
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter