Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NBA Risks ‘Sportswashing’ Through Its UAE Ties

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The NBA logo at center court. © 2020 Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo (Beirut) – The National Basketball Association (NBA) risks “sportswashing” the UAE’s egregious human rights record by expanding its financial partnership with its government, Human Rights Watch said today. The 2026 NBA Final series began on June 3, 2026, and is ongoing. The UAE hosts high-profile sporting, entertainment, and cultural events to promote a public image of openness that is at odds with the government’s efforts to prevent scrutiny of its rampant, systemic human rights violations…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Silicon Valley misreads The Lord of the Rings
~ DR Congo: Rwanda, M23 Forcibly Recruit, Detain Thousands
~ EU: Harmful Migration, Asylum Pact in Full Effect
~ View from The Hill: Tony Abbott to tour the country, trying to energise Liberals
~ World’s first AI-designed vaccine explained
~ Can AI help coastal cities prepare for rising seas and extreme events?
~ How positive tipping points may be the key to protecting tropical rainforests
~ Pizza lovers and savoury snackers: what secondary school pupils choose to eat
~ Wes Streeting’s health bill brings back ‘democratic control’ of the NHS in England – but what does it mean?
~ Megacolon: when constipation becomes something more serious
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter