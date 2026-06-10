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Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Rwanda, M23 Forcibly Recruit, Detain Thousands

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An M23 fighter stands guard as people board a truck during an enrollment of civilians, police officers, and former Congolese army soldiers in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, February 23, 2025. © 2025 MICHEL LUNANGA/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Rwandan military forces and the M23 armed group carried out a campaign of forced recruitment and abusive detention of thousands of captured combatants and civilians in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today.The 78-page report, “‘Death Was Everywhere’: Arbitrary Detention,…


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