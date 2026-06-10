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Human Rights Observatory

EU: Harmful Migration, Asylum Pact in Full Effect

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Polish border guard stands near a barbed wire fence at the Polish-Belarusian border in Polowce, Poland, July 21, 2025. © 2025 AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski (Brussels) – The new European Union Migration and Asylum Pact ushers in sweeping changes that undermine the right to asylum, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch released a question-and-answer document that explains the key changes to EU asylum laws and procedures and the risks for people’s rights. The Pact, adopted in 2024, comes into full effect on June 12, 2026.“The new EU asylum pact, despite the…


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