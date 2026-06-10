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The ‘Divine Ponytail’, drug scandals and the OJ Simpson chase: looking back at the 1994 US World Cup

By Vaughan Cruickshank, Senior Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania
Brendon Hyndman, Associate Professor of Education, Charles Sturt University
As the world prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup – to be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States throughout June and July – many sports fans have been looking back to 1994, the last time it was hosted in North America.

The 1994 World Cup was spectacular, chaotic and ultimately, a


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