The market moves before Trump posts
By Timothy Graham, Associate Professor in Digital Media, Queensland University of Technology
Ella Chorazy, Senior Research Associate, Queensland University of Technology
Stephen Harrington, Associate Professor, School of Communication, Queensland University of Technology
Hundreds of millions of dollars are being made on well-timed oil bets occurring just before Trump posts. But can we call it insider trading?
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- Tuesday, June 9, 2026