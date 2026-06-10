Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A meteorite impact may have once rained gold on Western Australia – new study

By Aaron J. Cavosie, Senior Lecturer, School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, Curtin University
Raiza R. Quintero, Assistant Professor, Department of Geology, University of Puerto Rico - Mayagüez
We’re used to a lot of different natural things falling out of the sky. These can include snow, rain, and sometimes even frogs (yes, really). All of these relate to weather phenomena.

Far more exotic things fall from the sky that are not related to weather. Earth is pelted by about 14 tons of micrometeorites each day. And larger meteorite falls also happen daily, which…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can AI really spot the next football superstar – or is it changing the game in troubling ways?
~ Hong Kong: New powers for Chief Executive in ‘national security’ cases undermine fair trial rights
~ Jordan: New Application to Challenge Abusive Conviction
~ View from The Hill: Tony Abbott to tour the country, trying to energise Liberals
~ World’s first AI-designed vaccine explained
~ Can AI help coastal cities prepare for rising seas and extreme events?
~ How positive tipping points may be the key to protecting tropical rainforests
~ Pizza lovers and savoury snackers: what secondary school pupils choose to eat
~ Wes Streeting’s health bill brings back ‘democratic control’ of the NHS in England – but what does it mean?
~ Megacolon: when constipation becomes something more serious
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter