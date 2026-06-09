Climate change has already made Australians in one state much poorer, and more’s to come
By Timothy Neal, Senior lecturer in Economics and the Institute for Climate Risk and Response, UNSW Sydney
Ben Newell, Professor of Cognitive Psychology and Director of the Institute for Climate Risk and Response, UNSW Sydney
It’s time to recognise climate change for what it is. A new study shows it’s a current and ongoing threat to our standard of living.
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- Tuesday, June 9, 2026