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I don’t want to kill the spiders, ants and other bugs in my house. What should I do instead?

By Tanya Latty, Associate Professor in Entomology, University of Sydney
We’ve all been there: just as you’re about to fall asleep, you notice a huntsman spider on the ceiling. Or you walk into your kitchen and find a long trail of ants snaking into your pantry.

Given there are an estimated 10 quintillion individual insects alive on Earth at any one time, it’s no surprise they sometimes find their way into our homes. In fact, the average Australian shares their home with around 100 differentThe Conversation


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