Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Libya: Release humanitarian activists detained for seeking to deliver aid to Gaza

By Amnesty International
The Libyan Arab Armed Forces (LAAF) must ensure the immediate release of 10 members of the Global Sumud Land Convoy who have been arbitrarily detained for over two weeks in eastern Libya solely for attempting to deliver aid to Gaza amid Israel’s ongoing genocide, Amnesty International said today.  On 24 May 2026, an armed group affiliated with the self-proclaimed LAAF, the de facto authorities in eastern and southern Libya, arbitrarily arrested the 10 humanitarian activists from eight different […] The post Libya: Release humanitarian activists detained for seeking to deliver aid to Gaza …


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can AI really spot the next football superstar – or is it changing the game in troubling ways?
~ Hong Kong: New powers for Chief Executive in ‘national security’ cases undermine fair trial rights
~ Jordan: New Application to Challenge Abusive Conviction
~ View from The Hill: Tony Abbott to tour the country, trying to energise Liberals
~ World’s first AI-designed vaccine explained
~ Can AI help coastal cities prepare for rising seas and extreme events?
~ How positive tipping points may be the key to protecting tropical rainforests
~ Pizza lovers and savoury snackers: what secondary school pupils choose to eat
~ Wes Streeting’s health bill brings back ‘democratic control’ of the NHS in England – but what does it mean?
~ Megacolon: when constipation becomes something more serious
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter