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Human Rights Observatory

US States Dismantle Voting Bans Rooted in Racism

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Maryland Governor Wes Moore (center) along with advocates, organizers, and legislators after signing HB 115 and SB 241 at the Maryland State House in Annapolis, May 12, 2026. © 2026 Maryland GovPics In recent weeks, several states have taken steps towards restoring the voting rights of people with felony convictions. Governor Wes Moore of Maryland signed on May 12 HB 115 and SB 241, legislation that will automatically register people to vote following the completion of their felony sentence. Similarly, the Missouri legislature passed on May 28 HB 1871,…


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