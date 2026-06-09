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Human Rights Observatory

Why the EU economy should embrace digital currencies to become less dependent on the US

By Francesco Grillo, Academic Fellow, Department of Social and Political Sciences, Bocconi University
Compared to other parts of the world, the EU on the whole has been fairly reluctant to embrace digital economic innovation. The bloc has been suspicious of cryptocurrencies, and treated them as a potential threat to a financial system where stability is paramount.

But the first half of 2026 has been full of clear risks to that stability. Wars, tariffs and shaky military alliances have changed everything.

Nato has been undermined, spending priorities have changed, and trading relationships are…The Conversation


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