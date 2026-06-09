Ocean monitoring is in trouble: without the US, it’s up to Europe and Asia to avoid losing sight of the world’s deep-sea ecosystems
By Sabrina Speich, Professeure en océanographie et sciences du climat, École normale supérieure (ENS) – PSL
John Abraham, Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering, University of St. Thomas
Kevin Trenberth, Distinguished Scholar, NCAR; Affiliate Faculty, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Lijing Cheng,, Professor at the Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences
Defunding marine monitoring networks could jeopardise efforts to avoid losing track of the world’s oceans and their precious ecosystems, which drive the blue economy.
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- Tuesday, June 9, 2026