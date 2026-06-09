Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Made in the USA: how national populism is shaping marketing campaigns

By Chadwick Miller, Visiting Associate Professor of Marketing, IESE Business School (Universidad de Navarra)
Albert Valenti, Profesor de Marketing, IESE Business School (Universidad de Navarra)
Íñigo Gallo, Profesor de Marketing, IESE Business School (Universidad de Navarra)
In March, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order to combat false or inaccurate advertising of “Made in USA” claims, especially in digital marketplaces. It was part of sweeping trade policies that, according to the White House, “deliver on his promise to put America first”.

“American businesses building, growing, and manufacturing all, or virtually all, aspects of their products onshore are…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can AI really spot the next football superstar – or is it changing the game in troubling ways?
~ Hong Kong: New powers for Chief Executive in ‘national security’ cases undermine fair trial rights
~ Jordan: New Application to Challenge Abusive Conviction
~ View from The Hill: Tony Abbott to tour the country, trying to energise Liberals
~ World’s first AI-designed vaccine explained
~ Can AI help coastal cities prepare for rising seas and extreme events?
~ How positive tipping points may be the key to protecting tropical rainforests
~ Pizza lovers and savoury snackers: what secondary school pupils choose to eat
~ Wes Streeting’s health bill brings back ‘democratic control’ of the NHS in England – but what does it mean?
~ Megacolon: when constipation becomes something more serious
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter