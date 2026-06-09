Made in the USA: how national populism is shaping marketing campaigns
By Chadwick Miller, Visiting Associate Professor of Marketing, IESE Business School (Universidad de Navarra)
Albert Valenti, Profesor de Marketing, IESE Business School (Universidad de Navarra)
Íñigo Gallo, Profesor de Marketing, IESE Business School (Universidad de Navarra)
In March, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order to combat false or inaccurate advertising of “Made in USA” claims, especially in digital marketplaces. It was part of sweeping trade policies that, according to the White House, “deliver on his promise to put America first”.
“American businesses building, growing, and manufacturing all, or virtually all, aspects of their products onshore are…
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- Tuesday, June 9, 2026