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Left-of-centre parties like Labour face challenges from both right and left – here’s what they can do about it

By Mark Wickham-Jones, Emeritus Professor of Political Science, University of Bristol
Jonas Hinnfors, Professor Emeritus of Political Science, University of Gothenburg
Magnus Feldmann, Associate Professor, School of Sociology, Politics and International Studies, University of Bristol
These are tough times for social democratic parties. Defined by their support for a strong welfare state within a capitalist economy, these parties have seen their traditional voter bases erode in recent years. And in government, they appear to many to have abandoned any last signs of a radical reformist outlook. It has even led some to speculate that the social democratic era may be over.

There remains a large variation in the electoral success of social democratic parties. The dismal…The Conversation


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