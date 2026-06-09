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Researchers ask us to rethink the ways we see and study the Arctic

By Candis Callison, Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs, and Institute for Critical Indigenous Studies, University of British Columbia
Adrian Howkins, Reader in Environmental History, Department of History, University of Bristol
Élise Devoie, Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering, Queen's University, Ontario
Megan Bailey, Associate Professor, Canada Research Chair, Integrated Ocean and Coastal Governance, Dalhousie University
Given increasing geopolitical tensions and economic interest in the region, how can academic research support those who live in and depend on the Arctic?The Conversation


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