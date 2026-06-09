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Nasa names Artemis III crew, but a rocket explosion has thrown US Moon plans into turmoil

By Daniel Brown, Lecturer in Astronomy, Nottingham Trent University
Nasa has named the crew of its next Artemis mission, which it promised would be an “extraordinary demonstration of what is possible”. Artemis is the ambitious American-led effort to the return humans to the lunar surface by 2028.

However, the Artemis III mission will not travel to the Moon. Instead, the Orion spacecraft will stay in low Earth orbit and aim to dock with lunar…The Conversation


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