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Human Rights Observatory

How gaps in education, work and welfare support can push neurodivergent people into homelessness

By Gemma L. Williams, Teaching Fellow, School of Psychology, Sport and Health Sciences, University of Portsmouth; University of Sussex
Sebastian C. K. Shaw, Associate Professor in Medical Education (Research Methods), Brighton and Sussex Medical School
Homelessness in the UK is reaching critical levels, with more than 380,000 people estimated to be without a home in England alone as of late 2025.

There is also a growing recognition that neurodivergent people are over-represented among homeless populations.…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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