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Human Rights Observatory

A philosopher’s take on NZ’s bill to define who counts as a woman or man

By Patrick Girard, Associate Professor, Philosophy., University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
The bill treats a complex cluster of biological traits as if it were one settled thing, and ties legal meaning to the pretence.The Conversation


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