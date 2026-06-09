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Bingles, knuckleballs and ‘Beer Barrel Polka’ – hundreds of forgotten works showcase the eclectic world of baseball scholarship

By Tom Reinsfelder, Distinguished Librarian, Penn State
A new database includes more than 850 dissertations and theses, spanning everything from baseball slang and cigarette smoking to postage stamps and ballpark organs.The Conversation


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