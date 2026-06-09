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Summer between high school graduation and college is a critical time for preventing risky behaviors – here’s how parents can play a key role

By Beverly Kingston, Director and Senior Research Associate, Center for the Study and Prevention of Violence, University of Colorado Boulder
Clara Hill, Research Associate in Human Development, Washington State University
Honest conversations between parents and teens can help incoming college students make safer choices and be more aware of risks.The Conversation


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