Who is allowed to walk on the beach? It depends on where you live
By Melissa Scanlan, Professor and Director of the Center for Water Policy, School of Freshwater Sciences, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Will Matuska, Water Policy and Science Communications Fellow, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Both legally and practically speaking, getting to the water’s edge isn’t as straightforward as it might seem – or as many people might like.
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- Tuesday, June 9, 2026