AI in nature conservation: powerful tool or dangerous shortcut?
By Jeran Cloete, PhD Candidate in Conservation Ecology and Entomology, Stellenbosch University
Dian Spear, Senior research scientist, Stellenbosch University
Jessica da Silva, Principal Scientist
Lavhelesani Dembe Simba, Lecturer (Entomology), University of Fort Hare
Peter J Carrick, Honorary Research Fellow at the Institute for Communities and Wildlife in Africa, University of Cape Town; and Founder and Director of Nurture Restore Innovate (NRI), University of Cape Town
Conservationists analyse overwhelming volumes of ecological data in their work. For example, they might need to process decades of weather data or the movements of millions of insects. Up until now, these scientists and decision makers have had to manually find and sort information, then use statistical tools which often oversimplify the source information.
Artificial intelligence (AI) tools now promise to help with all that. But can they deliver on the promise?
They are far…
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- Tuesday, June 9, 2026