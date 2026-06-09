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Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: New powers for Chief Executive in ‘national security’ cases undermine fair trial rights

By Amnesty International
Responding to the Hong Kong government gazetting legislation that makes clear the city’s Chief Executive can designate certain criminal cases as national security cases, Joey Siu, the spokesperson of Amnesty International Hong Kong Overseas, said: “It is deeply alarming that the Hong Kong authorities continue to reinforce the powers of the city’s national security laws, […] The post Hong Kong: New powers for Chief Executive in ‘national security’ cases undermine fair trial rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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