Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jordan: New Application to Challenge Abusive Conviction

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Security members stand guard outside the State Security Court in Amman, Jordan, July 12, 2021. © 2021 Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua via Getty Images (Beirut) – Jordanian authorities should not contest the most recent application to review and annul the abusive conviction of Ayman Sandouka, the former head of a now-dissolved political party, and pave the way for his release, Human Rights Watch said today.Jordan’s State Security Court (SSC), a military institution that includes both military and civilian judges, sentenced Sandouka to five years in prison in early 2025 for…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Anti-foreigner violence in South Africa is easily sparked: what hasn’t been done to deal with it
~ Can AI really spot the next football superstar – or is it changing the game in troubling ways?
~ Hong Kong: New powers for Chief Executive in ‘national security’ cases undermine fair trial rights
~ View from The Hill: Tony Abbott to tour the country, trying to energise Liberals
~ World’s first AI-designed vaccine explained
~ Can AI help coastal cities prepare for rising seas and extreme events?
~ How positive tipping points may be the key to protecting tropical rainforests
~ Pizza lovers and savoury snackers: what secondary school pupils choose to eat
~ Wes Streeting’s health bill brings back ‘democratic control’ of the NHS in England – but what does it mean?
~ Megacolon: when constipation becomes something more serious
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter