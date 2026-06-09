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View from The Hill: Tony Abbott to tour the country, trying to energise Liberals

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Tony Abbott, the Liberals’ new activist federal president, is preparing to convene meetings around the country in an effort to drum up membership and support for the struggling party. After the Newspoll…The Conversation


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