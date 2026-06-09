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World’s first AI-designed vaccine explained

By Neil Mabbott, Personal Chair of Immunopathology, University of Edinburgh
Researchers at the University of Cambridge have developed what they describe as a fundamentally new type of vaccine using artificial intelligence (AI). The vaccine’s key component was designed entirely by AI and has now been tested in people for the first time.

The goal is ambitious: a single vaccine that works not just against all known human coronavirus variants, but against related bat viruses that could jump from animals to humans and cause…The Conversation


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