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Pizza lovers and savoury snackers: what secondary school pupils choose to eat

By Hannah Ensaff, Associate Professor of Public Health Nutrition, University of Leeds
Mel Holmes, Associate Professor of Food Processing, University of Leeds
Patrice Mwithaga, Postgraduate researcher in Public Health Nutrition, University of Leeds
Changes are on the horizon for the food that students can choose in English schools. The government is proposing updates to the school food standards, which set out what schools can serve. The changes are aimed at increasing fibre and reducing fat, sugar and salt in school food. These will, for example, remove deep fried foods and fruit juice from school menus,…The Conversation


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