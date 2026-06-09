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Human Rights Observatory

Wes Streeting’s health bill brings back ‘democratic control’ of the NHS in England – but what does it mean?

By Mary Guy, Research Fellow, Health Policy, Trinity College Dublin
Abolishing NHS England sounds like a tidy fix. But the legal changes buried in the health bill could make the NHS more vulnerable than ever.The Conversation


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