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Megacolon: when constipation becomes something more serious

By Mohsin Butt, Clinical Research Fellow in Neurogastroenterology, Queen Mary University of London
Most constipation is harmless. In rare cases, the colon can become dangerously enlarged. Here is what you need to know.The Conversation


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