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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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UN study shows Hong Kong data centres have some of the world’s worst carbon footprints

By Hong Kong Free Press
A new UN study has named Hong Kong’s data centres as some of the most carbon-intensive in the world, blaming the city’s heavy dependence on a fossil-fuel-powered energy grid.


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