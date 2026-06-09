Meet the internet movement trying to tackle the manosphere. It’s called BreadTube
By Emily Booth, Research fellow, University of Technology Sydney
Jooyoung Lee, Research Fellow, Behavioural Data Science Lab, University of Technology Sydney
Marian-Andrei Rizoiu, Associate Professor in Behavioral Data Science, University of Technology Sydney
Video essayists on YouTube are trying to beat the manosphere at it’s own game. Here are five insightful channels to watch.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 8, 2026