Brushing your teeth in hospital could reduce the chance of catching pneumonia
By Brett Mitchell, Professor of Nursing and Health Services Research, University of Newcastle
Allen Cheng, Professor of Infectious Diseases, Monash University
Nicole White, Associate Professor of Statistics, Queensland University of Technology
Peta Ellen Tehan, Senior Lecturer, Monas University, Monash University
Philip Russo, Professor, Director of Research, Nursing and Midwifery, Monash University
A toothbrush, some toothpaste and a few minutes of care can prevent a life‑threatening infection. That’s rare in modern medicine.
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- Monday, June 8, 2026