Italian prosciutto in place of Yunnan ham: how Chinese migrants navigate food in Australia
By Catherine Gomes, Professor in the School of Media and Communication, RMIT University
Jing Qi, Associate Professor, Social Equity Research Centre, RMIT University
Wilfred Yang Wang, Senior Lecturer in Media & Communications Studies, The University of Melbourne
Chinese food heritage is diverse and vast, and embodies the distinct geographical and historical traces of various cultural identities.
As migrants in Australia, Chinese food features prominently in our everyday lives. Jing grew up eating regional cuisine from northern China; Wilfred grew up eating Cantonese food; Catherine grew up in Singapore enjoying home cooked Chinese food with a Eurasian twist.
The ways in which we understand, approach, enjoy…
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- Monday, June 8, 2026