How waves, ponds and green algae are accelerating sea ice melt in Antarctica
By Luke Bennetts, Professor of Applied Mathematics, The University of Melbourne
Bonnie Light, Physicist, University of Washington
Petteri Uotila, Professor, University of Helsinki
Philip Reid, Scientist, Australian Bureau of Meteorology
Rob Massom, Leader, Sea Ice Section, Antarctic Climate Program, Australian Antarctic Division
This remarkable seasonal change in Antarctic sea ice is like a heartbeat within our planet’s climate system. We need to better understand it.
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- Monday, June 8, 2026