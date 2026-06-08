Extreme heat at the World Cup: are FIFA’s safeguards enough?
By Julien Périard, Research professor, environmental physiology, University of Canberra
Brad Clark, Senior research fellow, Research Institute for Sport and Exercise, University of Canberra
Harry Brown, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Heat and Health Research Centre, University of Sydney
One of the most effective heat-mitigation strategies requires no ice, no towels and no new technology: avoid playing at the hottest time of day.
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- Monday, June 8, 2026