Washing machines could support skin health for First Nations people – if we get the wash settings right
By Rosemary Wyber, Research Fellow, Yardhura Walani and The Kids Research Institute Australia, The Kids Research Institute; Australian National University
Kate Summer, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Strep A Translation Team, The Kids Research Institute
Rachel Burgess, Social Scientist and Aboriginal Senior Research Fellow, The Kids Research Institute Australia
Doing a load of laundry involves lots of decisions – from which cycle to choose to what detergent to use.
These choices may seem like simple personal preferences. But in communities where skin and other infections are common, doing laundry is often part of medical advice.
Washing clothes and bedding is widely recommended to help control skin and other infections. However, we haven’t known which wash settings are needed to kill or remove pathogens found on fabrics.
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- Monday, June 8, 2026