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Vision, Europe of the Future conference – in partnership with The Conversation

By Stephen Khan, Editor-in-Chief, The Conversation
The Conversation is a media partner of the think tank Vision’s seventh ‘Europe of the Future’ conference in Siena, Italy.The Conversation


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