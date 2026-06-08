Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Invest in Education and Justice to Strengthen Rule of Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A teacher speaks to students during a lesson at a public school in São Paulo, Brazil on October 18, 2021.  © 2021 Patricia Monteiro/Bloomberg via Getty Images A new UNESCO report illustrates how education can empower children and their communities to access their human rights. It also shows that education and justice can uphold the rule of law in contexts where it’s in decline and where children live in conditions of extreme injustice. Human Rights Watch has long documented the consequences of restricting teachers’ ability to deliver quality education and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cincinnati, where Vance converted, gives a glimpse of Catholicism’s history in America’s heartland
~ What the tattoos of World Cup players say about their love, life and religious beliefs
~ How Amazon workers made glamour a form of protest
~ HIV enters the brain and doesn’t leave – paradoxically, drugs intended to reduce brain inflammation increase virus levels
~ Upcoming telescopes could shed light on dark matter – astronomers are looking for these ‘fingerprints’ of the elusive substance
~ US indictment of Raúl Castro comes amid a long history of American aggression against Cuba
~ Can kids go to prison? A legal expert explains how young people can be tried and sentenced as adults
~ Detroit is spending millions on gunshot detection tech – is it an effective tool in the fight against violent crime?
~ As America approaches its 250th anniversary, The Federalist remains an indispensable guide to understanding the constitutional system and the nation’s enduring independence
~ Both Democrats and Republicans give millions to universities in earmarks – but not in the same way
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter