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Human Rights Observatory

US: Global Health Aid Tied to Harmful Conditions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A client waits to be seen by a doctor during an HIV clinic day at TASO Mulago service center in Kampala, Uganda, February 17, 2025. © 2025 Hajarah Nalwadda/Getty Images (Washington, DC) – The United States government is conditioning lifesaving health assistance on broad access to surveillance data and extractive rights to pathogen samples and data for pharmaceutical development, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch issued an assessment of seven bilateral health agreements signed in late 2025 with Ethiopia, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Liberia,…


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