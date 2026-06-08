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The hunt for a new Ebola vaccine: two scientists explain the challenges

By Teresa Lambe, Calleva Head of Vaccine Immunology, University of Oxford
Rebecca Makinson, Postdoctoral Researcher, Oxford Vaccine Group, University of Oxford
The ongoing Ebola virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda has now killed 61 people, with 359 confirmed cases. The Bundibugyo strain of the virus has a fatality rate of between 30% and 50%, and there is currently no vaccine approved for it. Two scientists at the University of Oxford, Teresa Lambe and Rebecca Makinson, are part of the group who are working to develop one. In early…The Conversation


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