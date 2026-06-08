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South African telescope detects record-breaking signal from the early universe

By Thato Manamela, South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) post-doctoral researcher, University of Pretoria
Roger P. Deane, Director: Wits Centre for Astrophysics; SKA Chair in Radio Astronomy, University of the Witwatersrand
Astronomers using the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa have discovered the most distant hydroxyl megamaser ever detected, opening a new radio astronomy frontier. A hydroxyl megamaser is a natural space laser, and this one is located in a violently merging galaxy more than 8 billion light-years away.

We spoke to the astronomers, Thato Manamela, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Pretoria, and Roger Deane, director of the…The Conversation


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