Community conservation in Ghana has evolved, but policy and funding need to catch up
By Samuel Adeyanju, PhD Student, University of British Columbia
Alida O'Connor, Postdoctoral Fellow in the Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences, University of British Columbia
Cornelius K. A. Pienaah, PhD Candidate in the Department of Geography and Environment, Western University
Ghana’s community conservation areas protect forests and wildlife while supporting rural livelihoods, but weak laws and funding threaten their future.
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- Monday, June 8, 2026