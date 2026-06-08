Despite toxic reputation, our research shows podcasts can help men’s mental health
By Holly Murphy, Academic Associate and PhD researcher in the Social Sciences, York St John University
Gary Shepherd, Senior Lecturer in Counselling and Mental Health , York St John University
Robyn Timothy, Lecturer in Social Sciences, York St John University
As podcasts have moved from an amateur pursuit to a commercialised powerhouse, their power to impact men’s mental health has been revealed.
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- Monday, June 8, 2026