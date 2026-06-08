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No, regaining weight after losing it won’t permanently damage your metabolism – new research

By Juan Alfonso Revenga Frauca, Director experto, Grado de Nutrición Humana y Dietética, Universidad Internacional de Valencia; Universidad San Jorge
José Miguel Soriano del Castillo, Catedrático de Nutrición y Bromatología del Departamento de Medicina Preventiva y Salud Pública, Universitat de València
When it comes to losing weight, the fear of “ruining your metabolism” is widespread. Indeed, many people who have lost weight and then put it back on feel that every failed attempt leaves them worse off than before, with more fat, less muscle, greater hunger, lower energy, and an ever-diminishing ability to lose weight again.

For those looking to lose weight, the so-called “yo-yo effect” has become an almost constant threat. According to this view, losing and regaining weight is not only frustrating but also dangerous. It even leads some people to believe that they…The Conversation


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