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Craft hobbies can give you a voice – just as they did for the women of the Arts and Crafts movement

By Abigail Harrison Moore, Professor of Art History and Museum Studies, School of Fine Art, History of Art and Cultural Studies, University of Leeds
When I was 21, I was encouraged to write my university dissertation on a house that I had known most of my life – Standen, built by the architect and designer Philip Webb between 1891 and 1894 in West Sussex. My uncle was the gardener there.

While studying for a degree in art history, I realised that the place where my cousins and I played as children was a vital site for understanding the politics of the Arts and Crafts movement, which…The Conversation


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